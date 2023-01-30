Daily Liberal
Boarder fined and sentenced to community correction order for Dubbo chair attack

By Court Reporter
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:31am, first published 8:00am
A 41-year-old Dubbo man attended court after assaulting a fellow boarder with a chair. File picture

A volunteer who violently assaulted a fellow boarder with a chair has been fined $300 and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order.

