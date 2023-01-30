A volunteer who violently assaulted a fellow boarder with a chair has been fined $300 and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order.
The man pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and assault occasioning in actual bodily harm to the victim.
The 41-year-old had been living with the victim in the same boarding house on Brisbane Street, Dubbo. Court papers reveal the man helped the manager of the inn with cleaning of the shared bathrooms.
The man has not been named so as to protect the identity of the victim.
Police said the incident occurred after the victim and the man got into an argument about the bathrooms.
About midday on December 8 last year, the man had been carrying out his cleaning duties when the victim appeared and made a comment about entering the female bathrooms.
The man said he had not cleaned the female bathroom but the one next to it, following which they both began arguing.
Police said the man raised his hand and pointed aggressively at the victim. He became angry and yelled at the victim about 10 centimetres away from his face.
The man walked away but quickly turned back responding to something the victim said to him. He then grabbed the chair the victim was sitting on, with both hands, and lunged forward.
The court was told the man got hold of the chair and hit the victim. The chair's legs made contact with his head. The victim experienced soreness and got a small cut on the forehead.
The man continued yelling at the victim who had sat down to light a cigarette.
The court heard he again charged towards the victim, yelled at him before grabbing the same chair and hitting him.
The victim then ran up a corridor while being followed by the man. A witness nearby heard the commotion and walked over. They saw a mark on the victim's forehead.
The court heard the witness saw the man grab the victim around the neck and intervened by grabbing his arm and defended the victim.
Bystanders at the inn were startled and called police who arrived five minutes later. The man was then arrested, searched and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
In court on January 25, defence lawyer Naadirah Sattar said her client's actions were spontaneous and not premeditated or planned.
She said he grew up near Wilcannia and, in his words, had a "pretty rough" experience.
"He was six or seven years old when he was sniffing petrol... his father died when he was 17. His mother passed away when he was 23 after being paralysed for 10 years before that," Ms Sattar said.
She said her client had "significant mental health problems" citing he was being medicated for anxiety and depression while also living with diabetes.
She added her client loved helping others and volunteering.
"He volunteers frequently and loves it. He hates seeing old people work so hard, and contributes to the community," Ms Sattar said submitting that her client had prospects for rehabilitation.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
