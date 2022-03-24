news, local-news,

No one has been seriously injured, after two motor vehicle crashes in Narromine. Emergency services were called to two separate motor vehicle crashes in the town around 8.15pm Wednesday night. The first came after reports a car travelled through a give way sign on Derribong Avenue, near the Narromine Hotel when it clipped another vehicle causing it to roll. READ ALSO: Three people were trapped but were later released by Fire and Rescue NSW crews. Emergency crews were also dispatched after a ute and b-double truck crashed at the intersection of Manildra Street and the Mitchell Highway. It is believed no one was injured, and fire crews worked to contain an oil spill on the road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/a4c9df5c-7827-4e52-a54b-018eee9ae1b9.jpg/r0_419_4032_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg