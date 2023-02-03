Daily Liberal
Court dismisses traffic charge against Royal Flying Doctor's Service pilot

By Court Reporter
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Royal Flying Doctor's Service pilot in Dubbo charged with minor traffic offence. File picture

A Royal Flying Doctor's Service (RFDS) employee has had his traffic charge dismissed after a magistrate found him to be a person of "good character".

