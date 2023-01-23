Police arrested a man after receiving an ambulance call from a woman who had been punched by her partner.
Officers found the victim "shaking uncontrollably", with dry blood around her mouth and missing a tooth.
The 34-year old man pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault and was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on January 18.
The guilty party has not been named so as to protect the identity of the victim.
Defence solicitor Carmen Just said her client's criminal record didn't help his case. The man has 13 previous charges including drug matters, weapons offences, traffic offending, and property offences.
While it was a serious matter, Ms Just said it was difficult to "ascertain" what injuries there were.
"The assault occasioning in actual bodily harm to the mouth area in reference to the missing tooth, it is unclear to me whether that was result of the assault or not," she told the court.
She also mentioned her client had been under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine that morning.
The court also heard the man, who was supported by his mother in the gallery, would be relocating to Nambucca Heads. Ms Just said he would address his substance issues there and remain drug free as he was the sole carer for his young child.
Court documents reveal the couple had been in an intimate relationship since November 2022 and that the violent assault took place about 2am on December 28.
The man had just been released from police custody for an unrelated driving offence. He had contacted the victim requesting her to pick him up but she refused. He then spoke to a third person who said the victim was at a motel with the man's vehicle a short distance away from the police station.
Police said he walked to the motel where he and the victim got into a verbal argument. The man got into the passenger seat of his car, getting ready to leave, when the victim threw a wine bottle at the windscreen of the vehicle.
The court was told the man exited the vehicle, walked towards the victim and punched her in the mouth. He then left the location only to return a short time later to pick up the victim. They drove to her house and spent the night in the vehicle in front of the house.
That morning about 9am, the victim walked inside her home and the man left in his vehicle.
The court heard the victim sent two messages to her mother saying she needed her help.
Soon, police responded to a woman requesting an ambulance who said she had been punched in the face by her partner. The triple zero call-taker said the woman was "breathing harshly", was hard to understand and unable to respond.
When police arrived at the victim's house, they knocked on the door but no one answered. Fearing that the victim was inside, police "gained entry" through the front door and found the woman lying on a lounge in the front room.
Police said they were able to recognise the victim from previous dealings with her. They said she was "shaking uncontrollably", unable to speak, while her eyes rolled back and forth in her head. There was also dry blood in and around her mouth and she appeared to be missing the right central incisor of her upper jaw.
When the victim was questioned about the assault, police said she mumbled "my head hurts" and mentioned the man's name. Police described the victim to be in a state of "semi-consciousness" and called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
Following this, officers began patrolling to find the man. He was found at Pilcher's Reserve in Dubbo. He admitted the assault to police, who noticed injuries on his right knuckles which coincided with the injuries of the victim.
Police arrested the man and issued an apprehended domestic violence order against him on behalf of the victim.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted the 34-year-old and sentenced him to a community correction order for a year.
"Enjoy Nambucca Heads," Mr Wilson said to the man.
