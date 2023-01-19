Daily Liberal
Court

Prison sentence for mentally ill man faced with domestic violence charges

By Court Reporter
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:30am
A Coonamble man has been sentenced to imprisonment for domestic violence related charges. File picture

A 49-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on January 18 after he smashed the window of his partner's car with an axe.

