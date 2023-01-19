A 49-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on January 18 after he smashed the window of his partner's car with an axe.
The man, from north-west Coonamble, pleaded guilty to damaging property (domestic violence related) and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) against him.
Court papers reveal the couple had been in a de facto relationship on-and-off for 10 years and did not have children together. Additionally, it was stated the man was on parole after imprisonment and was not employed at the time.
On the day of the violent incident, November 28 last year, the victim had just returned home around midday when she found the front door locked.
Police said she knocked on the door and didn't get an answer so she "forced entry" into the house and saw the man sitting on the lounge. As she didn't want to engage with him, the victim left the house and eventually got into her car.
As she closed the door on the driver's side, she saw the man approach the other side and kick the front passenger side door leaving a number of large dents. The man soon walked over to the driver's side and kicked two more dents into the door.
The victim told police the man followed up by picking up an axe and using it to smash the driver's side front window. This left broken glass to fall on the victim and onto the ground. The force of the hit also caused the handle of the axe to break.
The man then threw the axe on the ground and walked away from the scene. The victim returned home.
A neighbour contacted triple zero and police were dispatched to the location. On their way, they saw the 49-year-old walking towards Green Avenue, Coonamble, and stopped to speak to him. The man confessed to smashing the window.
Police then drove to speak to the victim who gave them a statement. Officers also took a number of photos of the damage to her car. Police returned to the man, arrested him and took him to Coonamble Police Station.
The man, currently at Sydney's Silverwater prison, appeared in court on Wednesday via audio-visual link.
Defence solicitor Kate Bittar told the court her client's offending behaviour was a result of schizophrenia disorder and that he had been due for his antipsychotic depot injection. She said he had been in a state of paranoia for a few days and a voice in his head had said "get her out of the car quickly".
Ms Bittar also said there were special circumstances, that the man had grown up in a household with a lot of domestic violence and had low learning skills as he finished school in year eight. She added the victim had not been harmed during the incident. Ms Bittar suggested an intensive corrections order (ICO) for her client.
Magistrate Gary Wilson told the man his offending was subject to aggravated factors like disobeying an ADVO, offending while on parole and that he had been imprisoned for similar domestic violence offences in the past against the same victim.
"It would've been a [frightening] moment for her to encounter that's for sure," Mr Wilson said.
He also said it would not be appropriate for the man to return into the community and rejected the ICO suggestion.
The man was convicted and jailed for his offences with a non-parole period until May 20 this year. He could then be supervised on parole for a further five months.
