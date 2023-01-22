Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Hayley Bailey fined for shoplifting lingerie and food from Dubbo stores

By Court Reporter
Updated January 23 2023 - 8:39am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman in her 20s was arrested for shoplifting from two stores on separate occasions. File picture

A Myall Street resident who stole underwear from a local adult store and confectionary from Aldi was fined $200 for stealing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.