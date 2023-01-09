Police are appealing for information following an attempted theft of an ATM from a hotel in the state's west.
Police believe four people were involved in the attempted theft of the machine from a hotel at Hermidale, 45km west of Nyngan, about 2.30am Sunday, January 8.
They broke into the hotel and stole cash but weren't able to open or remove the ATM.
A passing motorist reported hearing a number of gunshots in the vicinity; however, no damage has been found.
As part of their inquiries, investigators have released CCTV of a vehicle they believe could help the case. It is being described as a white 4wd, most likely a Suzuki Sierra or Vitara.
A crime scene was established and inquiries of the incident are going.
Anyone with information about those involved, or anyone with dashcam who was driving along the Barrier Highway between Nyngan and Cobar about the time of the incident, is urged to contact Cobar or Bourke detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
