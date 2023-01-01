Daily Liberal
Underpants stolen off clothesline in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 1 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Stephen Wright woke to find about a dozen pair his family's underpants had been stolen from their clothesline. Picture by Riley Krause.

An undie thief is on the loose in Orange following a string of thefts.

