Police review 'customer service' after officer's finger gesture offends Wellington man

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 23 2022 - 9:32am, first published 5:00am
A CCTV image supplied by Giuseppe Greco shows a Wellington police officer displaying his middle finger as he tells Mr Greco that calling him a faggot and flipping him off is not a criminal offence. Picture supplied

NSW Police say they are reviewing the "customer service" offered by Wellington officers who told a man that they could not act on his complaints about frequent neighbourhood abuse because someone driving past his house calling him a "faggot" and flipping him off were not criminal offences.

