A 28-year-old Dubbo man has been sentenced to a year-long community corrections order after assaulting his partner of four years who he shares children with.
The man was in court on December 7 where he pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence-related common assault and one count of damaging property.
The man was arrested late night on Saturday, November 19 this year after he had an altercation with his partner and called the police, court documents reveal.
The couple were drinking at home at about 8pm that evening when the victim asked the man to get her a cigarette. The man visited the house next door to get one, however, he started drinking with his neighbours and ended up staying with them until 11pm.
Once he was finished, the man tried to return home but the door was locked. He knocked on the door and waited at the front of the house for 20 minutes.
He yelled out to the victim asking her to let him back inside but the victim ignored him and turned up the music she was playing. This made the man kick the front door twice.
The court heard the man tried to get into the house through the front window by pulling the fly screen off but he could not get in.
He then went to the back of the house and tried to enter from the back door. He kicked the solid thick door which resulted in it completely falling off its hinges.
The back entrance led to the laundry room where the victim walked in and saw the man trying to fix the broken door.
This sparked a physical fight between the couple through the house which spilled out to the front of the address. At this point, the man rang Dubbo Police Station asking for assistance.
When police arrived, the man admitted to damaging the back door and said there had been some sort of physical altercation between him and his partner where he pushed her several times to defend himself.
The court was told police saw a bite mark on the man's arm. He also had a split bottom lip and a ripped shirt as a result of the fight.
Police spoke to the victim who said once the man had entered the house he dragged her from the back door to the front door. She said he pushed her up against a fence which is why she bit him and struck his face. She told police she was afraid at the time and did it in self-defence.
The neighbours the man had been drinking with were also questioned about the incident. They told police there was no fight and they had not seen it happen.
However when other neighbours on the street were interviewed by police, they said they saw the couple having a fight and named the man as the aggressor.
According to police, the neighbours were reluctant to provide any sort of statement regarding the domestic violence incident.
In court, the man's defence lawyer said he was willing to pay for the destroyed door and acknowledged he needed help to address his alcohol use.
Magistrate Gary Wilson sentenced the man to a year-long community corrections order commencing that day.
