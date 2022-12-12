Daily Liberal
Dubbo man pleads guilty after assaulting partner in an intoxicated state

By Court Reporter
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner and destroying her property in Dubbo Local Court. File Picture

A 28-year-old Dubbo man has been sentenced to a year-long community corrections order after assaulting his partner of four years who he shares children with.

