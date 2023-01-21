Daily Liberal
Homeless person fined $400 for assault on Dubbo police

By Court Reporter
January 22 2023 - 5:00am
A 45-year-old has been convicted for assaults in and around Dubbo Police Station on two separate occasions. File picture

A homeless woman has been convicted and fined after she threw an object at a police officer during her arrest and a can of coke at her partner.

Local News

