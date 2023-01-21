A homeless woman has been convicted and fined after she threw an object at a police officer during her arrest and a can of coke at her partner.
"You should never assault a police officer especially when they're doing their own duties... that cannot be tolerated," magistrate Gary Wilson said to the woman in Dubbo Local Court.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related common assault, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order, and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.
Police said the woman was in the reception area of Dubbo Police Station with her partner, the victim, on about 5.20 pm on December 16 last year.
The pair got into an argument and the victim was being screamed at by his partner who held a can of Coke in her hand. The woman followed the victim around who poked his tongue out at her during this time. The woman then lifted her arm and threw the can of coke at him, spilling its contents on the floor.
Police walked out into the main foyer and approached the victim.
"We just had an argument," he said not wanting to provide police with a statement of what had occurred.
Officers spotted the woman outside the station and arrested her for assault since the incident had been captured on CCTV.
Police also applied for an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) against the woman on behalf of the victim, ordering her not assault, harass, stalk or intimidate him. She was also ordered not to be in his company at least 12 hours after consuming alcohol or illicit drugs.
The court heard the couple had been in a domestic relationship for more than 20 years and had three adult children together.
Ten days later, the woman was again arrested outside Dubbo Police Station.
Police said they heard screaming and saw her with her partner across the street. The woman had a large number of her personal belongings strewn across the footpath and was screaming unintelligibly at the victim.
She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs, according to police. They described her behaviour to be erratic as she was pacing quickly, grinding her teeth and slurring her words.
The victim, her partner, explained to police that the woman had lost her key card which is why she was irate. Police observed her "frantically" looking for the card.
The woman was known to police due to the previous incident and so an officer attempted to arrest her for the obvious breach of the ADVO.
Court documents reveal the woman screamed saying they should not be arresting her. She then hurled a six centimetre long object at the officer which struck his forearm.
The woman was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.
In court on January 18, defence lawyer Carmen Just submitted her client's offenses were towards the lower end of seriousness and that she was also undergoing a methadone program.
"She hopes to remain clean this year and turn over a new leaf," Ms Just said.
The woman was convicted for her offenses and fined $100 for breaching the ADVO and another $400 for the assault on police.
