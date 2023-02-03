Daily Liberal
Police believe criminal gang from ACT is travelling to Dubbo, Orange and other areas to avoid arrest

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:01am
Police believe these five individuals can assist with their inquiries. Picture by ACT Policing.

Police are seeking assistance from five individuals they believe can assist with inquiries regarding a cross-border crime spree.

