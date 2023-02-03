Police are seeking assistance from five individuals they believe can assist with inquiries regarding a cross-border crime spree.
ACT Policing is on the hunt for the whereabouts and identity of a group of offenders who have allegedly caused "significant criminal damage" to multiple Canberra businesses and residences in recent months.
Police are releasing vision in an effort to identify and locate them, and believe the five men pictured can help with these inquiries.
READ ALSO:
The five individuals are believed to be regularly moving between the ACT and regional NSW, including Dubbo, Orange and Wagga Wagga, in efforts to evade arrest.
ACT Policing are actively working with Monaro, Hume and Riverina police commands to locate these people.
"Police believe that they are also responsible for several vehicle thefts and are currently driving without licences," an ACT Policing spokesman said.
"They are engaging in targeted crime and are actively seeking homes and businesses. Police believe they target homes that appear to be an easy target, in an effort to regularly steal vehicles. These vehicles are then being used to allegedly commit commercial burglaries and have been involved in multiple fail to stop incidents on Canberra roads.
"Their offending is opportunistic and has occurred at all times of the day and night."
Although police could not confirm if the case was related, a car was recently stolen from Orange and found burnt out in Canberra, with Central West Police stating that five individuals were behind it.
Police urge anyone with information about the identity of these five, or their location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7336308.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.