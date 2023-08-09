Saying goodbye to a loved one is one of the hardest things a human can go through.
It doesn't matter whether you lose someone quickly or over time - it's still going to hurt.
Losing someone slowly is called anticipatory loss or grief, something a person may feel in the days, months or even years before the death of a loved one or other impending loss.
National Association for Loss and Grief senior counsellor Cathy Banks said it can be a very difficult time for the whole family, with periods of dread and optimism thrown into the mix.
"Hope remains present, and is often unrealistic, in the face of a life-limiting illness," she said.
Despite it being a challenging period, the reality of loss can be processed over time which allows for unfinished business to take place.
Estrangements may be repaired, apologies for past mistakes or post death wishes can be explored and responsibilities can be negotiated and taken on by others.
"There is space for reflection on a person's life and this can be comforting," Ms Banks said.
"Community support can be relied upon for both emotional strength and practical assistance as we navigate this new pathway."
Self-care during the tough period also needs attention, as people tend to forget about their own health needs while looking after their loved ones.
Ms Banks said it was important people accessed respite, replenished themselves and shared their feelings with others about the experience they were going through.
When going through a loss, it's important to have a lot of tough conversations about death and dying.
"It's fitting as August 8 is our annual Dying to Know Day, so speak to your loved one about their wishes for their approaching death," she said.
Questions that need to be asked and answered include:
Ms Banks said it was also incredibly important to talk about asset distribution.
"There can be greater distress after the death when family members disagree about what was wanted and what to do," she said.
With big changes happening, it's easy to become overwhelmed, so Ms Banks suggests people educate themselves about the changes ahead and what to expect.
Some tips for people who are going through anticipatory grief include:
NALAG can provide free individual or family support to those facing anticipatory loss.
"Sometimes it can be helpful for a Grief Support Worker to open up these difficult conversations and help families start to accept the reality of the impending loss," Ms Banks said.
"Feelings can be expressed, pain acknowledged, and all possible preparations made for end-of-life - this helps the grieving process and ameliorates guilt and regret that can be present afterwards."
You can visit in person, go to the website www.nalag.org.au or phone 6882 9222 if you or someone you know could benefit from some support.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
