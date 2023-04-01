Dubbo seniors and University of the Third Age [U3A] members are looking after their mental and physical health as the number of Australians living with dementia continues to rise.
Dementia is the loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.
U3A member and former teacher Julie Wilson said dementia could also be hereditary.
"In those cases we can't do much but we certainly can look after our body and mind, and the spirit," she said.
Former nurse and midwife Barbara O'Brien OAM said when she was working in health they were focused on looking at problems and not a holistic approach.
"Nowadays we're more aware that you need to balance everything in your life, your diet, your exercise, social interaction for they are all interwoven and all very important," she said.
Former classified advertisement assistant at the Daily Liberal, Elsie Howe, said to help prevent dementia she got back into playing music.
"You need to exercise the brain and it means not just doing crosswords, I just love the U3A music classes," she said.
Retired staff member of the NSW Department of Primary Industries in Dubbo, Don Nicholson suggested picking a hobby that was of interest to you.
"I suggest doing anything of particular interest to you, it can be music, military history, photography and I am playing the ukulele because I can sing with it," he said.
Last year, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report - Dementia in Australia - showed more than 400,000 Australians are living with various stages of dementia, an increase of four per cent.
The AIHW analysis also warned the number could double to 849,300 by 2058.
But these seniors believe they can delay the effects of dementia if they continue to look after themselves by staying active physically, mentally and socially.
They believe the U3A provides them the motivation and outlet to pursue their interests after retirement.
The Dubbo U3A was formed in 1991, for local seniors in their post-retirement stage or their third age, as the organisation's name suggests.
Ms Wilson said her and her fellow members joined because they were looking for social interaction with others, particularly those living alone, but their main reason was to keep their brains and bodies active.
"It is also the reason we get up in the morning," Ms Howe said.
As a former teacher who delayed her retirement until she was 69-years-old, Ms Wilson, now 73, said joining U3A gave her the opportunity "to give back to my community sharing my professional knowledge in teaching".
"A mixture of physical exercises and stimulating the brain a lot staves off the onset of dementia as studies have shown," she said.
"This is an outlet for the spirit and soul and it helps postpone the bad contributing effects to dementia."
Ms O'Brien holds the Dubbo Personalities class where she invites anyone in the community willing to share their experiences, skills and knowledge and it is one of the most popular classes with U3A.
Mr Nicholson is a tutor in playing the ukulele, and enjoys the U3A music classes including Sing for Life.
"There are many things to do as you get to retirement age, and when they get to the classes they can ease back if arthritis is a problem, or join Sing for Life," Mr Nicholson said.
The U3A has been provided a permanent classroom at the Western Plains Cultural Centre and the group has recently received $16,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program to purchase a mobile interactive smartboard.
"People with eyesight and hearing problems will be happy having the Smartboard, its bringing our elderly members into the digital age," Mrs Wilson said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said Dubbo's seniors have given so much to our community throughout their lives.
"Now in retirement many are still active either learning or teaching others through organisations like U3A," he said.
"This funding will really expand the scope of topics and lessons that can be delivered, and make U3A's lessons even more accessible with clearer visuals and better sound quality."
