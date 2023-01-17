A world of exciting opportunities unfolded for retired nurse and midwife Barbara O'Brien OAM when she moved to Dubbo after 60 years of blissful life with her late husband Ernie at Gulargambone.
Coming from a tiny outback town of fewer than 350 people, the change of scenery also turned around the pace of her life as a retiree.
As famous poet Emily Dickinson says, we turn not older with years but newer every day rings loud and clear and that's the case for Mrs O'Brien.
Volunteering has been part of her genes, according to the 82-year-old, who found out in her teens that doing something for a purpose, and without expecting something in return, enriches oneself.
Her aunt raised a lot of money for charity when she entered the Miss Australia beauty pageant.
It was pompous compared to her low-key charities for St Vincent de Paul Society and Country Women's Association, but she's proud all the same, Mrs O'Brien said.
"When I joined CWA, I didn't realise I could do so many things that would give me major opportunities to follow my interests," she said.
"I was representing my branch for CWA state executive committee meetings in Sydney and every Christmas we'd cook up 350 puddings to raise funds.
"At St Vinnies, even if you only have a few hours to spare caring for people, you can help the community fill a social need.
"At the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, I was undertaking various activities from opening the gate to spot guiding and welcoming the guests.
"I've met people from all over the world."
But that's not the complete list of her weekly commitments because she is also actively engaged with the Combined Pensioners Association, University of Third Age and St Brigid's Parish.
All of her volunteering commitments are "very important to me because I get the opportunity to meet new people, share my knowledge and skills with others, and most importantly, have fun at the exercise classes and tai-chi."
The Dubbo U3A initiated a project with the Macquarie Regional Library's Oral History Project through Mrs O'Brien's class called Dubbo Personalities.
"I found many Dubbo people have led or are leading amazing lives and I thought why not give the U3A groups the opportunity to listen to these stories?" she said.
"All my guests have been very well received and I must say the chaplain from Wellington jail, the speakers from the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and people from the zoo really did make an impact."
Retiring at 65 from her role managing health services at Gulargambone and Coonamble, followed by her husband Ernie's passing away, Mrs O'Brien busied herself with a myriad of community activities.
She and Mr O'Brien, a trucking business owner, lived at Gulargambone from the time they married through to raising four children while she worked at the community hospital full time. Now, she is a doting grandma to seven grandchildren and another seven great-grandchildren.
The sense of volunteering began at her children's primary school driving hers and other families' children to football and cricket competitions on weekends.
"It kept me very active since then," she said.
According to Volunteering Australia, seniors like Mrs O'Brien are among the five million community-spirited people willingly sharing their free time, in 2020 totaled 489.5 million hours in various roles.
In regions, an estimated 377,000 seniors over the age of 75 are still actively involved in volunteer work such as providing emotional support, running errands, transporting, domestic work, gardening, and home maintenance.
It's not surprising Mrs O'Brien was among the recipients of the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival's Local Achievement Award for the Dubbo-Orana region.
Earlier, Mrs O'Brien also received the Order of Australia Medal for her various exemplary services in the community during the celebration of the late Queen Elizabeth's birthday in June 2014.
The state government's annual seniors' festival is about recognising the positive impact to society older people like Mrs O'Brien bring to their communities by living happy, healthy, and active lives.
She said she was "actually surprised" when the office of Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders rang to inform her about the award.
"Even in her later years, Barbara is incredibly passionate about expanding her horizons and helping others do the same," Mr Saunders said.
"Her U3A class 'Dubbo Personalities' has proven a real hit. Barbara showcases the qualities of seniors who make our region a diverse, active, and inspirational place to live."
