Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Narromine Dolly Parton Festival dazzles in its second year

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 1 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Big wigs, fringed frocks and bedazzled denim jackets would usually be an uncommon sight on the streets of Narromine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.