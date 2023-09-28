Singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman - Dolly Parton does it all.
And a group of volunteers in Narromine are working just as hard as Dolly to put the finishing touches on the world's only dedicated Dolly Parton Festival.
"There's so much behind the scenes that people don't realise that we have to do," Susie Rae the president of the Narromine Dolly Festival committee said.
After a sold out 2022 show, organisers say this year's festival - to be held from September 29 to 30 - will be "bigger and better". However, unlike last year, they've had no support from the government to put it on.
"We haven't had any government funding this year. So we've really missed the boat there," Ms Rae said.
"We were expecting to get some sort of regional funding like they did last year but, sadly, no. So we're winging it, the whole committee is winging it on our own.
"That's why the ticket prices didn't sit at $15 like they did last year. Without that government funding, it's really hard to keep the prices that low."
But Ms Rae said all the hard work is worthwhile.
"It is very exciting seeing it all come together and you know, what is the icing on the cake? Seeing everyone walk in and just seeing their faces when the music starts," she said.
"It's just the best. It's so hard to explain through social media how much fun everyone's going to have.
"Some people really live it, they film their whole process from when they leave their house dressing up or they're in their car travelling here and then they send it to us. It's fabulous."
This year's lineup of acts includes international Dolly Parton impersonator Kelly O'Brien, the only impersonator who has been invited to sing with Dolly Parton's band in Nashville. The Australian-born entertainer was also a finalist of the #jolenechallenge campaign chosen by Netflix and Dolly Parton.
Also featuring at the festival will be local artist Tanya Andrew who is back by popular demand, 2023 Golden Guitar-winning duo Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley and ARIA Award winning comedy singer Buddy Goode.
And, of course, drag performer Timberlina will be back to host.
"People are coming from everywhere, look at the Dolly impersonator coming from the UK. It just really shows her reach around the world, she's just so positive," Ms Rae said.
For Ms Rae, Dolly is more than just an entertainer. Her own family has benefitted from Dolly Parton's philanthropy through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which sends books to children in Narromine.
"My grandchildren have received books and I actually got quite teary because I went, 'Oh, my goodness, this is Dolly sending books out into the bush in Australia'," Ms Rae said.
On Saturday, September 30, Dandaloo Street will be closed to traffic from 9:30am for the free festivities. Starting at 10am, the day will be jam-packed with live entertainment, kids activities, school performances and markets.
Local businesses around Narromine are also getting into the spirit as well.
"The businesses in town look incredible. The windows are all sparkling with glitter and pink and purple and butterflies and love hearts and stars and Dolly albums," Ms Rae said.
"We also want to thank the Narromine golf course for taking us on and believing in us too. It's so nice that other people appreciate what we've done and that they love Dolly just as much as we do."
The evening entertainment at Narromine Golf Club kicks off at 4pm for VIP ticket holders and 4:30pm for general admission. Tickets start at $60 and can be bought online at dollyfestivalnarromine.com/tickets.
