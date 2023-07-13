Daily Liberal
The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is returning in 2023

July 13 2023 - 4:30pm
Timberlina with a painting of Dolly Parton at the 2022 Dolly Festival. Picture by Belinda Soole
After the glittering success of the inaugural 2022 event, The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is returning in 2023 with its fabulous host, Timberlina.

