Rescuers spend night with climber injured after 50-metre fall

Strong winds have forced rescuers to spend the night with an injured climber in the Warrumbungles.
At about 6:00pm on Saturday, October 7, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help a man in his 30s who fell while climbing in the Warrumbungle National Park, west of Coonabarabran.
The man had sustained multiple injuries as a result of his 50-metre fall.
When the helicopter arrived on scene, the critical care medical team was unable to be dropped into the man's location due to high winds. Instead, the helicopter landed nearby and the medical team hiked to the man's aid on foot.
With the winds showing no sign of easing and an extraction still too dangerous, a critical care paramedic and doctor stayed overnight on-scene. There, they treated the man for shoulder, rib, and limb injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to base at around midnight and returned to the scene at about 9:00am on Sunday, October 8.
Rescuers still faced challenging weather conditions but a second critical care paramedic was able to be lowered down to assist the medical team with the patient's extraction.
The patient, doctor and the two critical care paramedics were then extracted into the aircraft before being flown to Dubbo Airport.
The man was transported by road ambulance to Dubbo Hospital.
