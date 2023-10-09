Daily Liberal
Rescuers spend night with climber injured after 50-metre fall

By Allison Hore
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:06pm
Strong winds have forced rescuers to spend the night with an injured climber in the Warrumbungles.

