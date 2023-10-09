A Telstra worker has been rescued after his vehicle was washed off a causeway in Wellington.
The dramatic rescue was captured on video. The worker can be seen being winched out of the window of his vehicle as rapidly moving water flowed around it.
The ordeal began just after 11:00am on Monday, October 9, when emergency services were called to the incident.
NSW SES volunteers from Wellington, Orange and Dubbo all attended the multi-agency operation along with NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
The NSW SES say the complicated rescue operation took "many hours" to conduct.
READ ALSO:
In-water flood rescue operators from the SES entered the river and secured the vehicle and provided the man with a flotation device so an ambulance helicopter could be used to winch the man to safety.
The man was then transported to a nearby oval where he was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He is believed to be well.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.