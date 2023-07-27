A walking group that began with Aboriginal men meeting up for a chat has expanded to include all ages, gender identities and cultural backgrounds.
Hosted by Connecting Community Services, the Walking Group Program aims to provide a platform for people to chat in a friendly, relaxed environment to improve their mental health.
Migrant Support Officer Khaled Taleb said the group aims to encourage people - and particularly males - to discuss their hobbies or life issues.
He said too many people "suffer in silence today", and the walking group aimed to "create a safe environment for people to talk about their experiences, build trust and gain support from one another".
"This can help them cope with day-to-day stressors and improve their mental health before crisis strikes," Mr Khaled told the Daily Liberal.
The group has been meeting up and walking since May and the number of people joining in is rising every week. Participants meet at Regand Park and walk along the river, but the organisers hope to have enough participants in the future to move to other venues to walk, including the Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
If enough people join in, a bus can pick them up and drop them off from their homes.
Campbell Watts, Violence Prevention Officer, said mental health is a big issue in Dubbo, particularly among men, and walking was a good way to get people to talk about their problems.
"Walking is something different to sitting in the room having pressure on you [to talk]," he said.
"When you're out and about in the environment, walking along the river in nature, especially people of Aboriginal culture, [some people] open up a bit more - it takes [participants] back to where they come from, where they grew up and you hear their stories and what's going on in their life," Mr Watts told the Liberal.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's a pretty good platform to do it rather than sitting in the room one-on-one with a notepad and pen."
He encouraged everyone to come along and give walking and talking a go.
Though it began as an Aboriginal men's walking group, women, children, and all cultures are invited to join in.
The group meets at 11am to 11.30am on Thursdays at Regand Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.