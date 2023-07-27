Daily Liberal
Connecting Community Services Dubbo hosts walking group

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:32am, first published 4:30am
A walking group that began with Aboriginal men meeting up for a chat has expanded to include all ages, gender identities and cultural backgrounds.

