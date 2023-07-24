Passionate young people who want to make a difference in the community are encouraged to sign up for the Dubbo Youth Council.
The youth council is open to young people between 12 to 24-years-old from the Dubbo local government area.
Twenty-two-year-old Jackson Bayliss has been on the youth council for the past two years.
"I would explain it in the simplest way possible that it's some like-minded people who wanted to see a change in the community where most people would just let it be how it is," Mr Bayliss said.
"It's a safe space where everyone can have their say."
As well as advocating for ways to better the community, the youth council also organises events like the annual youth week.
Meetings are held once a month for members to share their ideas and discuss the new items on the agenda.
Mr Bayliss said it was a "never-ending discussion" about what the members could do for Dubbo.
While he admits it can be scaring joining something like the youth council, Mr Bayliss encouraged young people to get out of their comfort zone.
It's already boosted his people skills and public speaking abilities.
"There's a lot of people in our community who have a lot of great ideas but they just don't have the confidence in themselves to stand up and say it because the thought of rejection or the thought of criticism," he said.
"You have a voice, and it should be heard so jump on board."
Dubbo Regional Council describes the youth council as an opportunity for young people to "develop important life skills including, teamwork, leadership, self-confidence and resilience".
The youth council is also comprised of three Dubbo Regional councillors and the youth development officer.
Applications to join the Dubbo Youth Council are available via the Dubbo Regional Council website.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
