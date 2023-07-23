Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Forbes and Wellington clash called off early after alleged crowd fight

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:45am, first published July 23 2023 - 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 8AM MONDAY: Police are investigating the incident after it is believed a male suffered minor injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.