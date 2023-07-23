UPDATE 8AM MONDAY: Police are investigating the incident after it is believed a male suffered minor injuries.
Officers attached to Central West Police District were called to Spooner Oval on Sunday afternoon but arrived once the brawl had ended.
EARLIER
An alleged melee involving several spectators forced Forbes' Peter McDonald Premiership match against Wellington to be abandoned on Sunday afternoon.
The altercation broke out in the second half of the match which Wellington were leading 20-6 at the time before the game was abandoned early.
Footage of the incident obtained by ACM shows parties from both clubs coming together and allegedly exchanging blows in front of the grandstand at Spooner Oval. The alleged incident works its way down towards the canteen after it initially breaks out.
ACM understands New South Wales Rugby League will investigate the matter.
NSWRL representatives have been contacted for comment about the alleged fight.
NSW Police were called to the field on Sunday after reports of a brawl but the altercation had ended prior to the arrival of officers.
It is believed a male also suffered minor injuries.
READ ALSO:
Forbes president Matt Jack was contacted but declined to comment on the alleged incident.
ACM has contacted Group 11 and Wellington Cowboys officials for comment as well.
No decision has been made by NSWRL yet on how the points will be split from the round.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.