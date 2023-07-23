Throw on a red frock and get ready to "wuther" - the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is coming to Dubbo for the first time.
Whether you're a professional dancer or have two left feet, local radio personalities Camilla Ward and Sharon Quill promise the event will be a whole lot of fun for a worthy cause.
"It doesn't matter if you're not a dancer, I'm not a dancer - I'm a dancing around the handbags at the nightclub kind of person," Ms Ward said.
"It's absolutely inclusive," Ms Quill added.
"What matters is that we are supporting people who really need access to the best cancer research and trials and treatments."
For the uninitiated, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever sees red-frocked dancers lining parks and streets around the world to recreate the iconic video clip to Kate Bush's 1978 hit 'Wuthering Heights'.
The yearly flash mob started in 2013 after an unofficial record attempt at the Brighton Fringe in the UK. In the years since, the event has grown, drawing an even bigger following after Bush's 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill' was featured in Netflix's Stranger Things.
This year, over 500 Kate Bush fans took part in the Sydney event and 200 have signed up in the Gold Coast. Camilla and Sharon hope Dubbo can best their attempt.
The money raised from the event will support Samuel Johnson's charity, Love Your Sister, in their mission to increase access to cutting-edge cancer trials and treatment in the Dubbo region.
Camilla and Sharon say they chose to support Love Your Sister as they have both lost loved ones to cancer.
"It really shouldn't matter what your postcode is, cancer sucks, we just need to get rid of it," Ms Quill said.
"Everyone is going to be touched by cancer at some point in their life, that's the fact and if we can get the best treatments out here, then bring it."
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will be celebrated at the Old Dubbo Gaol on Saturday, July 30 - Kate Bush's birthday. Leading the dance will be Dr Mary Ling, who works in the oncology unit at the Dubbo Base Hospital.
This year the flash mob will begin with the nutbush as a warm up, in a tribute to the late Tina Turner.
"It's about raising the vibe, bringing people together. Your dollar is going to a great cause but hopefully you'll take home something yourself," Ms Ward said.
"That sense of community and a bit of fun, life's serious enough. That's what we're about, kindness, community and connection."
Tickets can be bought online for $20 and include a gift from Love Your Sister and complementary non-alcoholic refreshments from The Establishment bar.
The public is also invited to come along and watch the action for a gold coin donation.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
