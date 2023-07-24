Forbes Magpies president Matt Jack was hugely disappointed by the scenes at Spooner Oval on Sunday and said his club does all it can to maintain order at home games.
The Peter McDonald Premiership match between the Magpies and Wellington Cowboys was called off inside the final 15 minutes after an off-field brawl.
NSW Rugby League and NSW Police have begun investigating the matter and the Magpies are uncertain what it means in regards to the one final home game they're due to host this season.
The brawl continues an unwanted theme for the Magpies with allegations of alcohol being snuck into the ground, insufficient fencing, and crowd abuse being reported at their home ground in the past year alone.
READ ALSO:
Spooner Oval is a ground where cars can be driven in and parked around the field and Jack admitted that makes life difficult for officials.
"It's tough when you've got a ground where people can bring cars in. You go to Dubbo (Apex Oval) and it's foot traffic only," Jack said.
"You can't physically search every car that enters the place. You'd have to have 20 security there for a home game and it gets a bit tough in bush footy.
"I'm sure Forbes isn't the only place where people put an Esky in the back of the car. That probably happens anywhere.
"We've got signs up everywhere but it doesn't detract a whole lot."
ACM believes the incident on Sunday started after alleged comments were made by a person not associated with either club towards members and supporters of the Wellington Cowboys.
Some video footage from the ground shows one person coming from the Magpies bench to be involved in the melee but a NSWRL spokesperson was staying tight-lipped when asked about the incident.
"The NSWRL, together with Group Eleven Rugby League, is investigating an alleged incident involving spectators at a Peter McDonald Premiership game between Forbes Magpies and Wellington Cowboys at Spooner Oval, Forbes on Sunday 23 July," the spokesperson said.
"The NSWRL has a zero-tolerance approach towards violent and/or abusive conduct towards players, officials and spectators and will make no further comment until the investigation is complete."
It is believed the decision to abandon the game early was made in order to maintain safety at the ground and stop the chance of situation escalating.
It has been alleged a recent match between the Magpies and Nyngan Tigers at Spooner Oval had to be stopped briefly in the second half due to abuse from the crowd while during last year's semi-final win over Orange CYMS one Forbes supporter ran on the field with a glass bottle while celebrating a try.
While Forbes isn't alone in western and wider bush footy in having issues at home games, Jack said the Magpies were "very disappointed" by Sunday's incident and added "we just want to help where we can and get it all sorted out".
Earlier this year an off-field incident occurred at Peak Hill during the Woodbridge Cup match between the Roosters and Trundle Boomers while there has been two off-field brawls in the Group 9 competition in the Riverina.
One of those in Group 9 resulted in a two-year ban from any country rugby league match for one man while Peak Hill player Jyi Cohen's 24-week suspension was the biggest handed down after the Lindner Oval incident.
The Peak Hill Roosters made the choice to make their remaining home games alcohol-free following the May 20 event.
At Forbes, the Magpies will work with the investigations but are uncertain if they will need to make changes in terms of no alcohol or no fans at all for their final home game of the season.
The Magpies, along with every other Group 11 club, will have a bye this weekend before they travel to Dubbo to take on CYMS and then finish the regular season with a home clash against fierce rivals Parkes.
Forbes' first grade side will miss the PMP finals and is almost certain to finish with the wooden spoon in the Group 11 pool after winning the premiership only last season.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.