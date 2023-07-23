If the game's on the line and you get a penalty on or just the other side of halfway .,. who are you backing to kick the goal to win?
The answer is Harry Wald.
While there was no first grade action in Group 10 this weekend, clubs' under 18s sides came together at Carrington Park for a magic round of sorts.
Six teams, three games, some great footy. But it was Wald's kick from 50m out right on full time that had tongues waging.
The giant Hawks fullback stepped up after the full time booted and nailed the penalty goal with ease.
The ball would have landed well past the in-goal as well.
It was a massive kick, given he'd nailed 10 out of 11 in the lead-up to that moment many had already witnessed his accuracy and power with that right boot.
Now, his distance is unquestionable too.
The only question now is can he do it with the game on the line?
Hawks were up 64-6 at the time.
The Nyngan Tigers' iconic orange and black jersey looked a little different on Sunday.
During their win over Macquarie, the Tigers donned pink and black jerseys to celebrate the women of their club and all the hard work they do.
It was a big win for Nyngan over the Raiders, with the Tigers now sitting well inside the top four with just two matches remaining.
Finals qualification, the future of the western cluster representative games, and 2024 season competition structure were all discussed as expected at the recent Group 11 board meeting.
But another topic was a proposal all clubs competing next year should appoint a well-being officer.
Mental health is becoming more and more of a topic in sport, as is all health and well-being.
A number of clubs in the western area have suffered tragic losses in the past decade alone, most recently the Forbes Magpies within the past month.
While clubs have complained about the sheer amount of paperwork and admin required by volunteers now, this feels like a move that should be approved.
Just in the past week Dubbo CYMS held a club and sponsor breakfast where guest speaker Kurt Wrigley spoke about leadership and resilience.
If something like that breakfast can speak to some young players and help them, then a well-being officer in place all season seems like a no-brainer.
While there may be a lot of respect between CYMS and Parkes, but there is no denying the Fishies were up for Sunday's match.
They may have controlled the game for the most part and CYMS weren't afraid to let their opposition now about it either, especially after losing to Parkes earlier this season.
Towards the end of the match Jyie Chapman and Corey Drew were on the receiving end of a few sledges from some Parkes players before giving it back just as good during their side's win.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
