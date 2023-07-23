Kurt Wrigley's 25-year journey in and around the NRL has made him the perfect person to address business and sporting organisations on leadership, something he did on Friday morning.
Wrigley was the guest speaker at Lazy River Estate as St John's Junior Rugby League and Dubbo CYMS RLFC hosted a leadership and resilience breakfast.
Throughout his work with Leading Teams and with the NRL as a player, assistant coach and development manager, Wrigley engaged the audience with stories about some of the game's biggest names including Jonathon Thurston and Greg Inglis.
"I've always got to be careful that I'm not talking too much," he said.
"We like to get them thinking. Leadership is bloody hard."
It was just sporting clubs who made the most of the morning as businesses like Signvision, the Castlereagh Hotel and Western Plains Automotive also took the time to attend the session.
Some Dubbo CYMS' younger stars from the under 18s team and their first grade side were in attendance as Wrigley explained just how things like self-talk and self-image can relate to performance in games as well as training.
While the majority of the room was aged above 25, Wrigley admitted it was great to see younger people be engaged.
"We work with schools, isn't that brilliant," he said.
"Getting them at that young age is great."
Having worked with the Sydney Swans earlier this week, Wrigley ventured out west as part of the Leading Teams organisation.
Leading Teams is an organisation which develops high-performing teams and leaders.
Facilitators deliver programs all over Australia with businesses and a range of sporting teams.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
