Dubbo CYMS have all but booked themselves a home final and the Group 11 minor premiership after defeating Parkes on Sunday.
The Fishies were back to near their best at Apex Oval and did enough to take down Parkes 38-12.
Experienced stars Jeremy Thurston, Claude Gordon and Alex Bonham were brilliant for the hosts who now move four points clear at the top of the ladder with just two matches remaining.
Coming off a disappointing loss last weekend against Wellington, Gordon felt the Fishies were back to playing their style of football.
"After last week we had to bounce back," he said.
"It's been a tough week at training after the loss, we reassessed things and wanted to make a statement.
"Our first 40 minutes was really good, we fell away a bit in the second half but we got away with it."
Parkes opened the scoring through Ryan Goodsell after he was on the receiving end of a pinpoint Will Wardle cut-out ball to cross out wide, with Chad Porter adding the extras.
CYMS skipper Jarryn Powyer found himself starting on an edge and made the most of it, crossing over to get into the match.
Jordi Madden was handed the goal-kicking duties, calmly nailing his first attempt of the afternoon.
Starting back at fullback for the first time in almost a month, Thurston crossed over for CYMS to give them the lead.
Billy Sing and Thurston were the next two men to cross, as the former laid on a clever short ball to the hard-running Fishies backrower.
Madden's accuracy was pinpoint for the majority of the first half, missing his final attempt right on the break.
Parkes had to be the first side to score when play resumed and fullback Sam Dwyer made his way over to get the Spacemen right back into the match with the score 22-12.
Things went downhill for Parkes immediately after the kick-off as Jack Buchanan was ruled to knock the ball on with Corey Drew taking full advantage to score.
Late tries by James Stanley and Ratu Roko sealed the win for CYMS in front of a strong crowd filled with former players.
After struggling to score points and hold the ball against Wellington, Gordon believes one key man made a big difference in the middle of the park.
"We know can get back-to-back sets and kick well against teams to make them come out of trouble, then you'll make some inroads soon after it," he said.
"When you've got blokes like 'Bono' (Bonham) there it's great, his kicking game today was on song.
"He just kept punching the ball downfield and doing the simple things."
CYMS and the rest of the Group 11 sides will now enjoy the week off with a bye before the final two rounds of the regular season.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
