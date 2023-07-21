Some players might not be so eager to move around positions on the footy field, but Dubbo CYMS' Tom Hughes thrives on it.
The versatile Hughes has been impressive since joining the Fishies last season and has played a variety of different positions in 2023, including centre, wing and second row.
Moving players around week-to-week or even mid-match isn't unusual for CYMS coach Shawn Townsend and Hughes is just happy to do whatever helps the team win games.
"'Shag' (Townsend) has moved me around but I'm just all about the team," he said.
"If he needs me in the centres I'll play there or if he needs me in the back-row I'll go there.
"I've been in the centres for a few weeks now and I'm happy to stay there, I think it's probably my best position."
Moving from Newcastle to Dubbo last season, the former Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs lower-grade player found himself on the win in CYMS' push towards the Peter McDonald Premiership title.
But it wasn't to be, as Forbes upset the Fishies in the final match of the season.
However, with some tough injuries behind him, Hughes is now relishing his time on the field and is confident CYMS have what it takes to be crowned the best in the west.
"I had a bit of an interrupted year last year with my pec but I've played just about every game this year other than last week," he said.
"I've enjoyed my time here so far, hopefully we can go one better than last year."
Hughes will be one of several key inclusions this week for Dubbo CYMS as they prepare to take on Parkes at Apex Oval on Sunday, in a massive Group 11 pool match.
Both sides are coming off losses in their last matches and for Hughes, he remembers well what happened the last time they took on Parkes.
"It's a top-of-the-table clash, they dusted us last time we played," he said.
"We want to bounce back and put our best forward, hopefully, that can lead to us getting the win."
Following the weekend's matches, all Group 11 sides will have the week off ahead of the final two rounds of the season.
Hopeful of a big finals push, Hughes is confident CYMS can build some momentum heading into the most important part of the season.
"It's a pretty important little patch for us at the moment," he said.
"If we win this game we will go pretty close to locking up the minor premiership heading into a bye next week which should freshen us up before the finals."
Sunday's match at Apex Oval will kick-off at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
