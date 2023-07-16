Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership: Wellington Cowboys defeated Dubbo CYMS

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was wet and wild but the Wellington Cowboys did enough to hold and claim a 20-18 win over Dubbo CYMS on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.