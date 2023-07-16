It's not often both sides are relatively content after a draw but that was the case after a bruising contest at Apex Oval on Saturday.
For the Dubbo Rhinos, it was a case of taking a point off one of the New Holland Cup front-runners and continuing some end-of-season fight after a run of six straight losses.
For the Parkes Boars, there was pride in not losing in either grade despite a long list of absences and a string of cards in the main game.
The Boars were shown three yellow cards and a red in the match while one of their trainers was also sent off for disrupting play by touching the ball when the Rhinos wanted to quickly collect it after it went out.
Despite that, a try for the Boars out wide inside the final five minutes locked it up at 28-all but Luke Bevan missed the conversion and both sides were forced to settle for a share of the points.
"That was pretty physical, probably the most physical match," Rhinos forward and co-captain Loni Langi said post-game.
"We're pretty happy considering Parkes is quality side ... that's not too bad coming away with a draw."
"I think it just came down to discipline. That's a big thing," Parkes player-coach Michael Watt said.
"But coming over here with just 28 players who played both games made it a bit slow and everyone is knocked up but hopefully we get good numbers to training and we work on it during the bye week."
Langi, Ethan Smith, Nacewa Nalagi and Dylan Hill all muscled up against the physical Boars pack, with the power running of the latter resulting into a bulldozing try for the Rhinos in the first half.
That try for Hill helped get the Rhinos back into the contest after Parkes had shot out to a 10-0 courtesy of some poor handling and poor discipline from the hosts.
Without NSW Country representative Mahe Fangupo pulling the strings, Bevan's boot kept getting Parkes out of their own end and a penalty made it 13-7 before a Semi Junior try extended the lead.
But the Rhinos, who stopped a run of six losses with a win over CSU the week prior, refused to go away.
A try for Dale Smith following a strong Janus Walford run and a five-pointer for Josh Hill sandwiched yellow cards for Parkes pair Uraia Saratibau and Tupou Vereti and suddenly the Rhinos were up 20-19 and had the ascendancy going into half-time.
Both sides struggled to create genuine chances in the second half but two penalties for Smith extended the Rhinos lead before Bevan's boot cut it back to 25-23 with 15 minutes remaining.
A shoulder charge from Viliame Vuloko resulted in another yellow for the Boars and soon after a penalty from 41m out from a composed Smith made it a five-point game.
In a tense finish, the Boars peppered the Rhinos line and eventually the pressure paid as Sororpepeli Soqe was far too big and strong out wide and he crashed over to level it up.
Bevan's conversion from inside the right touchline missed to the left but the drama wasn't over yet as Soqe was shown a red card late on.
The Rhinos didn't have time to make the extra man count, and both sides walked away feeling they could have won but content with the draw.
Both sides also now have their sights set on competition leaders Mudgee.
The Rhinos have a final round bye, meaning next weekend's trip to take on the Wombats is their last of the regular season and Langi said they're determined to return home with a win.
Second-placed Parkes has the bye next weekend but is expecting to meet the Wombats come finals time.
"We've got what it takes but we've got to get those numbers there and get our heads back right," Watt said.
"It would be good but it's always tough against Mudgee so we'll see what happens there in the next few weeks."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
