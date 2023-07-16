Bella Waters wants to see the Matildas win the FIFA World Cup.
Does she think it can happen though?
"Eh ..." she says uncertainly with a shrug and a laugh.
Bella admits she might not know a lot about other footballing countries but even this Dubbo under 12s representative is aware what elite World Cup competition will be like.
Bella described her excitement for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday, as "eight out of 10" and that's only expected to rise in the coming days.
She and a number of her under 12s teammates got together at Hans Claven Oval last week to share their excitement around the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
There was, as expected, plenty of excitement from all the players when discussing Matildas captain Sam Kerr.
Kerr, the star striker for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League in England and one of the very best players in the world is an inspiration to so many young girls.
The hope of people within the Dubbo & District Football Association is this World Cup - the first to be played on Australian soil - will ignite something within the next generation of stars.
If the mood within the Dubbo under 12s is anything to go by, it's already happening as Bella said it would be a dream to go on and play at the very highest level.
Dubbo has plenty of connections to elite women's football.
Sisters Ash and Nicole Sykes went from running around with SASS junior sides to winning titles in what was then known as the W-League with Canberra United.
Ash went on to play for the Matildas at the 2015 World Cup and this year she'll be part of the commentary team for Optus Sport.
"This tournament is going to be the biggest and best ever and Australia certainly knows how to turn on top tournaments for the world. It's such an exciting time to be a fan," she told the Daily Liberal earlier this year.
On top of the Sykes twins, we also have a connection to some of the current Matildas stars.
Caitlin Foord and Alahna Kennedy starred during 2006 Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) state carnival at Dubbo while when the 2011 New South Wales Junior Girls Football Championships was played at the Lady Cutler field, defenders Ellie Carpenter and Clare Hunt were in action for Western.
All four of those players will feature for Australia, who are pooled with the Republic of Ireland, Canada, and Nigeria.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
