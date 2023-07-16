Dubbo CYMS prop Thomas Stimpson will miss his side's trip to Wellington on Sunday after copping a one-week suspension.
Stimpson was hit with a grade one careless/reckless high tackle charge during last weekend's Dubbo derby clash with the Macquarie Raiders.
He accepted the one-match ban.
Stimpson's suspension resulted in one of a number of changes for CYMS this weekend.
Tom Hughes and Alex Bonham also won't feature for the Fishies during the testing trip to Kennard Park while Jaymn Cleary has been named in reserve grade.
Young prop James Monaro will start from the bench in his CYMS first grade debut on Sunday.
The Cowboys have named an unchanged lineup from the one which was handed a 42-6 hiding at the hands of the Parkes Spacemen.
CYMS currently leads the Group 11 pool while Wellington is third.
Chanse Burgess will make a welcome return at lock for CYMS after sitting out last weekend's derby win due to a one-week ban for unnecessary contact stemming from the match against Mudgee the week prior.
Chanse's brother, Mudgee prop Casey, also received a one-week ban for the same charge following a separate incident in the same match.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
