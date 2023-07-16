Daily Liberal
Dubbo CYMS prop Tom Stimpson suspended for Wellington game

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
July 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Dubbo CYMS prop Thomas Stimpson will miss his side's trip to Wellington on Sunday after copping a one-week suspension.

