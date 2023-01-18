Brandi Grady was just five-years-old when she started dancing and 18-years-old when she left Dubbo to study dance at university and pursue her dream career of becoming a professional dancer.
Now, the Dubbo native has returned with the promise of giving kids the best dance education she can offer.
Ms Grady has started up Fierce Performing Arts, a place where babies, kids, teens and adults can come to learn more than just your basic dance etiquette.
"We don't just do dance, we are going to do singing, acrobatics, aerial, so the kids will be multi trained. We want to create the strongest possible performers," she said.
With her, she brings a string of qualified and experienced dance teachers. One of them includes her very own mentor, Emma Trudgett.
"I was Brandi's dance teacher a long time ago and we taught together recently and it's always been Brandi's dream to open her own studio and I was her mentor so it only made sense that we would jump out and do it together," Ms Trudgett said.
This is what I always dreamed of when I wanted to be a dance teacher growing up...- Dance teacher, Emma Trudgett
The idea to take the leap and create her own studio was born from the idea of wanting to bring something new and fresh to the region.
"I wanted to do something that's new and different and bring the best for the kids," Ms Grady said.
With many changes in the industry since the two dance teachers started their journey all those years ago, both are dedicated in training their dancers to be well rounded and giving them exposure to dance styles they never had the opportunity to learn.
"Acrobatics was so new when I was going through my professional career and I didn't have any exposure to that so when I came back to Dubbo it was the first thing I retrained in," she said.
"Unless teachers go and retrain and learn the new areas, they are doing the same old stuff every year out here."
Ms Trudgett said there will be a big focus on teacher professional development.
"The lineup of staff we have is incredible," she said.
"We wanted to give the kids the opportunity to have access to not only the best facilities but well trained teachers."
Ms Grady couldn't agree more, calling the lineup "the best of the best".
As flooring finally went down in the building located between River and Bourke Street and across from the Toyota Service entrance, it all started to feel real for Ms Grady.
"My husband is a builder so we've been lucky to ring in all the family favours. My pop painted the whole place, he worked Christmas and New Years day and everyone that has worked on the building has either been family or family friends, so it's good to have a support network come together to help us do this," she said.
"My husband hates dancing himself, to get him to do a wedding dance was a feat in itself, but he's been so supportive of this, he worked all through the Christmas break to make this happen."
Ms Trudgett, who used to have her own dance studio in Forbes, is excited to be the head of junior school and use her background as a primary school teacher to encourage the young children. But, that isn't all Ms Trudgett will be doing.
Having recently lost 50 kilograms through her DanceHIIT program, she will be offering adult fitness classes.
"We wanted a space where adults can come and it will be a friendly and fun space for fitness," she said.
Ms Grady said there was an untapped market for women's fitness in Dubbo and they planned to take advantage of that.
"You have CrossFit and the gyms, and that can be a very male dominated environment and we wanted to create a space where you can feel comfortable," she said.
Fierce Performing Arts will also be offering end of year concerts, participation in Eisteddfods, Mid-Year showcases, dance exams and working with dance professionals.
"We will commit to bringing out an industry professional every term, to give our kids a connection to someone in Sydney," Ms Grady said.
"I myself found it was so hard when I got to Sydney because all the kids that go there had already been taught by these choreographers and knew them and had an in, so we want to create some connections with some industry professionals that would get to know our kids so if they go to Sydney they will know someone and it also gives them a chance to be taught by the best."
It will just keep growing, we will be at the forefront of kids dance education,- Fierce Performing Arts owner, Brandi Grady
There will also be a 'Mums and Bubs' class for babies that aren't ready for a dance class, as well as giving mums a chance for connection.
Ms Trudgett said there truly was something for everyone from babies to adults.
"I just can't believe it. This is what I always dreamed of when I wanted to be a dance teacher growing up; it was here, it was this building, it's what I envisioned. I wanted to give the kids the best possible education. I wanted to give them something that I didn't get," she said.
Ms Grady said the two of them were committed to making everything happen and it's only just the beginning.
"It doesn't stop here, we have big plans. It will just keep growing, we will be at the forefront of kids dance education," she said.
The studio will have an open day on January 28 and first day of classes will begin on January 30.
"We've had a really good response, it won't be long before we tap some classes, but enrolments will be offered all year round," Ms Grady said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
