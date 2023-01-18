Daily Liberal
Brandi Grady has started Fierce Performing Arts to offer students a different type of dance education

January 18 2023
Emma Trudgett and Brandi Grady stand proudly in front of the Fierce Performing Arts building. Picture by Belinda Soole

Brandi Grady was just five-years-old when she started dancing and 18-years-old when she left Dubbo to study dance at university and pursue her dream career of becoming a professional dancer.

