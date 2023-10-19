A man who was trying to help a friend has suffered the consequences of driving without a licence.
Keith Junior Wayne Waring, 24, of Ronald Street, Dubbo was found guilty in his absence of driving motor vehicle while licence suspended on Wednesday, October 11 at Dubbo Local Court.
According to documents tendered to the court, Waring's licence had been suspended from August 2 to November 1, 2023.
At 7.30pm on Saturday, August 26, Waring was driving his car along Bultje and Macquarie Street when he was stopped for a roadside breath test.
READ MORE:
When police asked Waring for his licence he said, "I'll just let you know I'm a suspended learner".
He then handed over his learners licence.
When police asked Waring why he was driving, he said, "I had to take a mate down to report [at the police station]."
Waring was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $250.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.