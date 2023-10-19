Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Buy an outback pub: Burrendong Hotel Mumbil up for sale

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 19 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you always fancied pulling your own beers from home? The Burrendong Hotel at Mumbil is for sale, and it's perfect for a tree change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.