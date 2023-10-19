Have you always fancied pulling your own beers from home? The Burrendong Hotel at Mumbil is for sale, and it's perfect for a tree change.
Located at 34-36 Railway Parade, Mobul, via Wellington, NSW, the hotel and residence are a package deal and the owners say it is one of the best deals around.
"It's got a lot of potential," said Carol Griffiths, who owns the pub, also known as Griffos Burrendong Hotel, with her husband, Darryl Griffiths.
The site is close to Burrendong Dam, a popular holiday and camping spot, and the hotel gets a lot of passers-by and caravan customers.
Mrs Griffiths said whoever bought the place would be responsible for keeping the pub running.
"It's the only business in town, we have to have a pub in Mumbil," she told the Daily Liberal.
The Griffiths have been operating the pub for nine years after moving from Sydney. Mrs Griffiths had been in the hospitality industry and had wanted to own her own venue.
Now the couple have reached retirement age and are planning to move up north.
Mrs Griffiths said she would miss the people from Mumbil the most.
She said the best things about operating the hotel had been "meeting all the people, giving them good service and good food, and plenty of laughs - it's a happy place to be, here, and a good environment".
They have a bistro which runs seven days a week when someone comes by needing a feed. Some of the most popular menu items are schnitzels and burgers.
"We get a lot of travellers passing through. People going to the dam and coming back for a bite to eat. It's pretty full on of a weekend. We do all right here," Mrs Griffiths said.
The hotel hosts weekly pool and darts competitions, and a punters club.
The residence on the same site offers three bedrooms - two with built-in wardrobes - split system air conditioning plus ceiling fan and combustion wood fired in the loungeroom, and a single bathroom with separate toilet.
The property is being sold through Raine and Horne Wellington and the price guide is $550,000.
Mrs Griffiths said it would suite somebody from the city who was looking for a business to run in the area.
"It's got a lot going for it ... You can't buy a pub in Sydney for that price," she said.
Selling agent Gary Francis said buyers would be gaining "a lifestyle".
"Not only do you get a residence, you also have a hotel in the package as part of the deal. And it's well priced," he said.
"It's a landmark building, it's well patronised, it's close to the Burrendong Recreational Park, so there are a lot of pluses."
