Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Cameron Greenhalgh returns to coach Forbes Magpies in 2024

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
October 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Returning Forbes Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh says there are no hard feelings towards Mitch Andrews after the premiership-winning star's move to Bathurst St Pat's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.