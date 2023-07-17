Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

2023 Peter McDonald Premiership frustrating for Forbes Magpies

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Cameron Greenhalgh announced he was stepping down as coach after leading Forbes to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership title, it appeared his successors were landing a plum job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.