When Cameron Greenhalgh announced he was stepping down as coach after leading Forbes to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership title, it appeared his successors were landing a plum job.
Despite the departure of a few key forwards, the Magpies were expected to be one of the main contenders again in 2023.
Having Western Rams representatives and premiership winners Mitch Andrews and Nick Greenhalgh agree to take on the captain-coaching role together was welcome news for those in black and white.
But now, just 10 months on from that grand final victory, it's a very different feeling.
READ ALSO:
The Magpies have just two wins to their name in 2023 and after Sunday's second-half capitulation at Apex Oval they're all but certain to miss finals.
For the rookie captain-coaches it's been a steep learning curve and one that hasn't always been enjoyable.
"It has been tough and it's been frustrating," Andrews said after Sunday's 40-14 loss to Macquarie.
"You don't realise what a coach does until you put your hand up to do the job.
"We're lucky that we've got a good bunch of boys who all turn up and we have a bit of fun and all enjoy each other's company but she's definitely different when you turn up as a coach.
"You have mates and you've got drop blokes and pick blokes and then others are injured or suspended and it's nearly a full-time job."
The "stressful" role has kept the Forbes pair busy, with text messages shared almost every day during the season relating to ideas or plans for the coming weekend's game.
Making things more frustrating for both is it's been so hard to put a finger on what exactly has gone wrong for the Magpies this season.
A number of niggling injuries, a few suspensions and the delayed arrival of the club's Fijian cohort at the start of the season all played a part, but for a lot of the campaign the Magpies have felt they haven't played that badly.
There's been two draws which, if wins, would have made the season look different while six matches have been lost by 10 or less points.
Even during Sunday's loss to Macquarie, it was a raft of small things which proved costly.
Forbes led 14-12 at half-time but in the second 40 multiple knock-ons while playing the ball, failing to find touch with a kick following a penalty, and allowing a second try from dummyhalf close to the line all played a part in the heavy loss.
Andrews was also sin-binned during the second-half for slapping Macquarie winger Brodie Ford.
"We played some good footy before half-time and we went into the sheds upbeat and were pretty happy with how we finished the half," Andrews said.
"But that second half, we were a bit unlucky and this year it feels like whenever something could go wrong, it has.
"It's been a tough year and a bit of an eye-opener but you get a challenge like this and take it on and if you have a tough year like this you learn a lot."
Forbes could still mathematically make the finals but it would need to win each of its last three games against the top three of Dubbo CYMS, Parkes and Wellington while also hoping Nyngan loses each of its remaining matches and Macquarie only wins once more.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.