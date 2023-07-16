When Luke Michael joined the Macquarie Raiders at the start of the season he was happy to have a run around with mates in reserve grade.
With Billy Gilbert, Kane McDermott and Richie Peckham at the club, the Raiders appeared well-stocked in the hooker department.
But now, after Sunday's win over the Forbes Magpies, Michael could be the spark which drives the Raiders to the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
Michael provided real energy off the bench and his second try of the day in the 47th minute set Macquarie on its way to a rousing Indigenous round win and all but end the Magpies' finals hopes.
Down 14-12 at the break, the Raiders scored three minutes into the second half to take the lead and when Michael muscled over from close range on the final tackle five minutes later, those in blue were up and about.
The try was a repeat of a first half effort when Michael wrestled his way over for his first four-pointer.
"I'm a little nuggety fella," Michael laughed.
"I'm stocky and that helps me a bit, I can burrow in."
After Michael's second try it was one-way traffic, as Forbes struggled to complete sets and the Raiders made them pay by winning the second half 28-0.
Michael's brother, Jarrod, was also on the scoresheet on Sunday and this season marks the first time the pair have played together.
"I just came here to play reserve grade with a couple of fellas from Coonabarabran and three of us played first grade together today," Michael said, as David Sulter also started from the bench.
"It's my brother and one of my best mates. We all grew up together and this is the first year I'm playing with my brother and I feel like we're all playing well."
While Wellington and Nyngan also scored surprise wins on Sunday to leave the ladder as it was before the weekend, the result gave the Raiders a much-needed shot of belief.
For the Magpies, it was latest disappointing result in a title defence which never really got going.
The effort was summed in the second half when co-captain-coach Mitch Andrews was given 10 minutes in the bin for slapping Raiders winger Brodie Ford.
While walking from the field, Andrews slapped Ford again but players rushed in and calmed the situation before it spilled over.
"We didn't come out in the second half and some things happened," Andrews said post-game.
"Myself, personally, made some bad choices."
The loss was easily the biggest the Magpies have suffered this season as they've been in most of their matches and have also recorded two draws.
They sit with just two wins to their name with three games to go and while they could still mathematically make the finals, it would take something almost miraculous.
"This year it feels like when something could go wrong it does," Andrews said.
"We can't get any luck whether it's injuries or suspension or a 50-50 call while competing for the ball.
"It's a very stressful and frustrating year."
Andrews said his side was upbeat in the sheds at half-time while in the opposite change room the Raiders were talking about improving their attitude.
The enthusiasm in the second half was on show, as winger Carl Ralph also finished with a double while a leaping effort from stand-in fullback EJ Fernando after a neat Blake Merritt kick was another highlight.
The Raiders remain in fifth spot but will move up to fourth if they win on the road next weekend at Nyngan, who are coming off a strong win over Parkes.
Sunday's win was just the fourth of the year for Macquarie but Michael said he was confident his side could go on a run to finish the regular season.
"I feel we can. We had some injuries but the boys are coming back," he said.
"We can't lose a game now ... we've got an away game at Nyngan that will be challenging but I reckon we can run away with it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.