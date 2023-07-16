Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Macquarie Raiders defeat Forbes Magpies in Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 16 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Luke Michael joined the Macquarie Raiders at the start of the season he was happy to have a run around with mates in reserve grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.