A woman who was caught driving with drugs has been fined after she was busted with someone else's credit card.
Rachelle Watson, 37, of Greville Place, Kelso was found guilty in her absence of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 9.05pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Watson was pulled over on East Street in Dubbo for a random breath test.
The breath test came back negative.
Watson was then asked to do a drug test which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
Watson was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for further testing.
Police searched Watson's hand bag and wallet, where they found a debit card in another person's name.
Looking into the debit card, police spoke with the victim who verified all the details on the card and told police he was missing two credit cards that had been linked to fraudulent transactions.
When Watson was asked about the card she said, "yeah it was in my personal belongings and I put it in my wallet".
Watson's secondary drug test came back positive and when asked about the drug use, she told the police, "I use drugs".
Watson was convicted and fined $250.
