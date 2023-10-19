A woman has put herself through rehab after using drugs caused her to steal someone's credit card and go on a shopping spree, Dubbo Local Court has heard.
Tamika Trudgett, 31, of Gilbert Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to six counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception on Wednesday, October 11.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 8am on November 13, 2022, the victim went to Parkes Railway Bowling Club and stayed there until 3pm.
While at the club, the victim only used cash from his wallet.
The next morning, the victim was unable to find his wallet and when he checked both his bank accounts, he noticed several unauthorised transactions.
At 5.43pm on Sunday, November 13, Trudgett went to Parkes League Club where she used the victim's credit card three times at a vending machine, spending a total of $9.60.
At 6pm, Trudgett visited Liquorland Parkes and used the victim's credit card to buy a one litre bottle of Jim Beam White Bourbon for $58.
Just 10 minutes later Trudgett went to Woolworths where she used the victim's credit card to purchase a 40 pack of cigarettes and a pack of three lighters, totalling $65.15.
After leaving Woolworths, Trudgett decided to spend a total of $97.70 to buy:
Just 20 minutes later, Trudgett went back to Woolworths, using the self check out and the victim's card, spending $80.30, to buy:
Trudgett stayed at the same self service check out and made a second purchase, buying a small flossing brush for $7.
Police got CCTV footage from Parkes Leagues club, Liquorland Parkes and Woolworths Parkes.
Police made attempts to locate Trudgett with her last known address being Dubbo but couldn't find her.
Speaking to the magistrate over the phone, Trudgett told the court she was remorseful for her actions.
"I've never done this type of offending before, it was because of drugs and I went to rehab in Orange and after that I left," she said.
"I didn't go back to Dubbo because it was toxic and I knew I wasn't strong enough."
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Trudgett these types of offences can put people in jail.
"If you had a history of this you would go to jail because it is deliberate in nature, but it's good to hear you've dealt with the drugs," he said.
Trudgett was convicted and sentenced to a nine month conditional release order.
