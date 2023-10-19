It's been five years since Prince Harry stood in Victoria Park, under an umbrella held by his wife Meghan and encouraged the people of Dubbo not to "silently suffer".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Dubbo on October 17, 2018.
There visit was sparked by the drought, but on that day, the rain came down.
"The best part about country Australia is the people," Prince Harry told the 15,000 people at Victoria Park.
"You are the salt of the earth, honest, hardworking and as tough as they come. That resilience, sense of humour and commitment to the land are what make you unique. You are the back bone of this country."
He also shared about his own mental health battles.
"You are all in this together, and if I may speak personally, we are all in this together," Prince Harry said.
"Because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made.
"You will be continually amazed how life changes for the better."
Who could forget five-year-old Luck Vincent's reaction to meeting the royals at Dubbo airport?
The young boy, who had been waiting at the end of the line for the chance to meet the Duke and Duchess, went straight in for a hug, before rubbing the Prince's beard and head.
He then gave Meghan flowers and a hug, before hugging Harry again and touching the top of his head.
Luke's mother Danielle Sparrow, a teacher, said she couldn't believe it when she watched the interaction live at her school with colleagues and students.
"I just started crying and shaking, I was happy because that's just Luke and the love he shows," Ms Sparrow said.
"Everyone just said how beautiful, how gorgeous, isn't that lovely."
Following an official greeting and Welcome to Country by Tiarnie McBride, the couple briefly parted ways to meet the students from the Clontarf Foundation and Girls Academy.
There were plans for netball and rugby league demonstrations but due to the rain, the students got to shake hands and talk to Prince Harry and Meghan.
"It was just like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Amba Longmore said.
"We thought we were just going to be throwing the ball around and then all of a sudden we were shaking her hand!
"It was really breathtaking."
"She shook my hand and she seemed really nice and I had a conversation with her," Ruby Appleby said.
"I just said 'do you like Dubbo?', and she said 'yeah, it's really nice'. And then she said 'aren't you freezing?' and I said 'yeah, it's a bit cold'."
The Duchess bought banana bread with her when she visited a local farm.
Today the royal couple visited Mountain View, a fifth generation family farm established in 1887 located about 20 kilometres east of Dubbo.
When they arrived they were greeted by a mob of sheep, and appeared taken back by their condition.
The royal couple then got their hands dirty, feeding the cattle hay and cotton seed.
But it was Meghan's banana bread that made international headlines.
She had baked it the night before, especially for her visit.
The Duchess also spent some time with young Ruby Carroll and her mother Emily.
"She told us that Ruby is very cute and said she is doing really well with her pregnancy. She said she is a bit tired but is busy that it is a nice distraction," Ms Carroll said.
"They both laughed when Ruby wanted to walk off instead of playing nicely, but she also spoke about how sad she was about the numbers of people affected by the drought."
