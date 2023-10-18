You just need to know something to start. You could find a family history group in your region and approach them with a summary of what you know about your parents and grandparents. They might ask you to put the details in a pedigree chart and together you could begin by looking at the births, deaths and marriages register for more clues. The rule of thumb is to go back one step at a time: it could be your grandparents names, when they were married, and how many children they had.