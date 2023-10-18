Daily Liberal
Ben Hiep receives Commendation for bravery for house fire rescue

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 19 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree gives a Commissioner's Commendation to Senior Constable Ben Hiep, of Boomi Police Station.
AN "OUSTANDING COP" who rescued a man from a burning Dubbo home has been commended for his courage and devotion to duty at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 17.

