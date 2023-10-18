Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's Pamela Bugmy wins CatholicCare Aboriginal Art Competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "really powerful" piece of art by a Dubbo woman has been chosen as a winner of an Aboriginal art competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.