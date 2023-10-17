Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo Sikh Association wants a place of worship for the community

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine being a Christian and living in a city without a church, or a Muslim without a mosque.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.