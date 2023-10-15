Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Take a trip back in time at Fong Lees Lane in Wellington

AH
By Allison Hore
October 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leap back in time when a narrow laneway in Wellington becomes a bustling old-world Chinatown - complete with street food, lanterns and live entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.