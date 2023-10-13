They've had two tours cancelled due COVID but now Australia's best wind players are heading to Dubbo.
The Macquarie Conservatorium's 2023 Concert Series will finish up with a performance from Arcadia Winds.
Arcadia Winds is comprised of Kate Proctor on flute, Rachel Bullen on oboe, Lloyd Van't Hoff on clarinet, Rachel Shaw on horn, and Matthew Kneale on bassoon.
Their concert program for Dubbo includes Mozart's Serenade for Winds in C minor, plus special arrangements for their five instruments of Mozart's Overture to The Magic Flute, Debussy's Children's Corner Suite and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.
have bounced back to continue as one of Australia's best wind quintets, touring for Music Viva Australia, the nation's major classical music presenter.
They have taken their brand of energetic, joyful and spontaneous performance to festival stages all over Australia, concert halls across mainland China, and reached thousands of listeners around the world through their broadcasts for the BBC Proms.
Tickets for Arcadia Winds' Dubbo concert at the Macquarie Conservatorium on Friday, October 20 are available from www.123tix.com.au.
More information is available at the Macquarie Conservatorium Facebook page.
