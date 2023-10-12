The highs and lows of your favourite musicals will be celebrated at an upcoming Dubbo show.
Music of the Night will be held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, October 28.
It will feature all the biggest hits from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with songs from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. The show will also feature tributes to Les Miserables, Sound of Music, Carousel, Rogers and Hammerstein, Jersey Boys, and Boy From Oz.
But for singer Joey Fimmano, the classics are what he really loves to sing.
"I enjoy Jesus Christ Superstar, but as well I enjoy the classics, because of my beginnings, so Nessun Dorma is a highlight in the show for me, the Italian opera, because my background is part of my culture," he said.
Mr Fimmano said Music of the Night was "wonderful and timeless". As the person who has written all of the arrangements for the show, it had been "a lot of hard work, but a real joy", he said.
"Musical Theatre has some of the most beautiful melodies. Being able to bring the glorious music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the musicals to regional Australia, has been wonderful. Adding to this I have a wonderful crew and cast, who have the same love for the music," Mr Fimmano said.
Mr Fimmano will be joined on stage by world-class performers Dexter Villahermosa and leading soprano Jessica Di Bartolo.
He said the Australian tour was very much a family affair with children and spouses joining them on the road from time to time.
Music of the Night has been well received by audiences across the country.
Mr Fimmano said he was grateful to every person who had bought a ticket.
Tickets for Music of the Night's show in Dubbo can be purchased online from the DRTCC website, or at the box office.
