Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Health

Lifeline says conversations about mental health can save lives

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 12 2023 - 9:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you notice someone is not themselves, tell them you are concerned, and "sit with them on the mud" and listen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.